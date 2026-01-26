Faked newspaper front page claims Kenyan president Ruto has settled on deputy president Kindiki as 2027 running mate

IN SHORT: A newspaper front page claiming that Kenyan president William Ruto has selected deputy president Kithure Kindiki as his 2027 running mate has been widely posted on social media. However, the front page is fabricated.

Kenyan president William Ruto has picked deputy president Kithure Kindiki as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election. That's according to what appears to be the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper circulating online.

The front page, dated 20 January 2026, carries the headline: "Running Mate: Ruto settles on Kindiki."

The summary alleges that Kindiki has demonstrated values that make him a dependable political partner.

"President William Ruto has effectively locked in Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as his running mate for 2027, signaling continuity, stability, and disciplined leadership. Kindiki's firm grip on national security, calm crisis management, and loyalty to the President have reinforced his position as Ruto's most dependable partner," it reads.

For the 2022 elections, Ruto named former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, and the pair emerged victorious. But they soon fell out, leading to Gachagua's impeachment in October 2024. Ruto named Kindiki, the then interior cabinet secretary, as Gachagua's replacement.

Kindiki has previously served as the senator for Tharaka Nithi county in central Kenya and later as cabinet secretary for interior and national administration in Ruto's government.

Kenyan voters have long voted along ethnic lines and, as such, ethnicity remains an important consideration, especially in politics.

Kindiki comes from the Mount Kenya region - an area in central Kenya traditionally inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu, and Meru communities. He is from the Meru community, which is considered a minority in the region.

The Kikuyu community, where Gachagua hails from, is the largest in the region. Some analysts and politicians believe that having a strong figure from the vote-rich region on the ticket could help deliver votes.

The front page has been posted on Facebook pages and groups.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Altered front page

Africa Check discovered that the front page originated from the Facebook page Daily Standard - the source of many digitally altered front pages mimicking the design of the Standard newspaper. This suggests that the front page in question may also be fake.

Despite the claim's newsworthiness, Africa Check found no reports from credible media outlets about it. Both local and international media would have covered such a development if it were true.

The Standard newspaper usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched the accounts and the platform and found the original front page from 20 January 2026.

The genuine front page features the headline: "Gethi, EACC & NYS." It discusses alleged corruption at Kenya's National Youth Service, a government organisation that trains and mentors young people in various skills and trades.

The version doing the rounds on social media has been altered.