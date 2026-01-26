South Africa to Host World Economic Forum Summit in 2027

The World Economic Forum Africa Summit will be held in South Africa in 2027 to boost tourism and create jobs.

South Africa last hosted the summit over seven years ago in Cape Town and sees it as a gateway for African investment.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has chosen South Africa to host its Africa Summit in 2027.

The government welcomed the decision. According to the government, the choice shows confidence in South Africa's institutions, infrastructure and strong commitment to working with other countries.

The announcement comes after South Africa successfully hosted the G20 Summit. The government says this proved the country can manage large international events in a safe, efficient and professional manner.

Hosting the WEF summit is expected to bring several economic benefits to South Africa and the wider region.

The event will boost the tourism sector and help drive economic growth in the country. The government says the summit will create jobs in industries such as hospitality, transport, logistics and other related sectors.

The summit will also position South Africa as a key gateway for investment and trade across the African continent.

Global business leaders, policymakers and investors are expected to attend the event. The government believes this will create opportunities to strengthen economic partnerships across Africa.

The WEF Africa Summit was last held in South Africa more than seven years ago in Cape Town.

The return of the summit to South Africa is seen as an important opportunity to promote cooperation across the continent. The government says the event will support inclusive economic growth and show progress that has been made on key reforms in the country.

The government thanked the World Economic Forum for trusting South Africa to host the summit.

The country says it is fully prepared to deliver a successful event in 2027. South Africa looks forward to welcoming delegates from across Africa and the rest of the world.

The government says hosting the summit reflects South Africa's ongoing role in global and continental discussions.