South Africa: City Shuts Down Ferndale Brothel Disguised As Guest House

Johannesburg officials shut down a Ferndale property at 419 Vine Avenue allegedly operating as a brothel disguised as guest house.

One woman asked Social Development for help to return to the Eastern Cape while a 14-year-old child was found and protected.

The City of Johannesburg shut down two properties in Ferndale last week after a joint law enforcement operation.

Officials from Public Safety, Joburg Water, Development Planning, Social Development and other law enforcement agencies took part.

The first property at 419 Vine Avenue was allegedly operating as a brothel. It was approved to run as a guest house.

Officials found by-law violations during an inspection. The property had illegal water connections.

The City disconnected water services because of tampering with municipal infrastructure. It withdrew the property's right to operate as a guest house.

The matter was referred to the courts.

Officials established that women living at the property were allegedly being booked through online platforms.

One woman asked the Department of Social Development for help. She said she wanted to return to the Eastern Cape.

The department helped her. The alleged owner was not present during the operation.

The second property at 471 West Avenue is allegedly owned by the same person.

It was operating as a multiple dwelling without approved building plans. The property was in arrears on rates and taxes.

The owner signed an acknowledgement of debt. Water services were disconnected.

Development Planning issued a fine for illegal land use.

A 14-year-old child was found on the premises during the operation. The child was referred to Social Development for protection services.

City Manager Floyd Brink said the operation is part of the City's commitment to enforcing by-laws and stopping illegal property use.

He said similar operations will continue to protect communities and ensure compliance.