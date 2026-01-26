Somalia: Somali Forces Intensify Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Jubba

Kudhaa — Somali security forces have launched an intense military operation against Al-Shabaab in Lower Jubba region, focusing on the Kudhaa area, where the militant group recently carried out attacks undermining local security.

The operation is being conducted jointly by Jubbaland administration forces and the National Army's elite commando units, who have doubled security efforts and are carrying out coordinated raids targeting Al-Shabaab fighters.

Commanders leading the operation said that Al-Shabaab members are resisting, but the pressure from the offensive has caused confusion and low morale within the group, disrupting their operations in the area.

As part of the campaign, Cabas Dahir Calasow, a 20-year-old former Al-Shabaab member, surrendered to Somali forces in the 11th Battalion of Division 43, based in the Bar-sunguuni area.

Cabas told authorities that he joined the group in 2022 while in Ruunirgood, Middle Shabelle, and had been active with the militants until recently. His surrender comes after a major setback for Al-Shabaab in Kudhaa, which has led to declining morale and defections among its fighters.

Somali forces said they will continue operations to dismantle Al-Shabaab networks, while also welcoming defectors and enrolling them in rehabilitation programs aimed at reintegrating former militants into society.

