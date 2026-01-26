Africa: Egyptian Troops Expected to Join AU Mission in Somalia

Cairo — Egyptian forces are expected to soon join the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), officials said, as technical and legal arrangements are finalised.

The Egyptian troops will take part in efforts to secure Somalia, particularly in the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group. AUSSOM officials said that once preparations are complete, the forces will officially begin their operations.

However, AUSSOM leadership warned that the mission could face challenges if reliable and sustained funding is not secured. Previous meetings aimed at discussing financing were delayed, raising concerns about future financial support.

Officials said discussions are ongoing with international partners to mobilise long-term funding to cover operational needs and the training of Somali security forces.

The Egyptian contingent is expected to be deployed in Middle Shabelle, taking over bases previously held by Burundi forces, who have been in Somalia for nearly two decades and helped push Al-Shabaab out of large areas, including the capital.

AUSSOM, which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) last year, aims to support the Somali federal government in strengthening security, reducing Al-Shabaab's influence, and promoting stability and reconstruction of national security institutions.