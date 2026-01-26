Somalia Launches High-Level Talks On Health System Financing

Nairobi — Somalia's Minister of Health and Social Care, Dr Ali Haji Aden, has opened a high-level conference in Nairobi focused on financing and strengthening Somalia's health system, officials said.

The meeting brought together the ministry's Director General Dr Guled Abdijalil, health ministers from Somalia's federal member states and the Banadir regional administration, as well as international partners supporting the country's health sector, senior ministry officials and other key stakeholders.

Opening the conference, Dr Ali stressed the need to unify efforts, deepen cooperation between the government and international partners, and put in place sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure quality, accessible healthcare services reach all Somalis.

The talks are aimed at mobilising long-term funding to support health services in Somalia, where years of conflict and underinvestment have left the system fragile.

Organisers said the conference is expected to produce practical recommendations and action plans to improve the country's health system and help secure a healthier future for the Somali population.