Somalia, UNFPA Agree to Strengthen Cooperation On Development Planning

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Abdirahman Beene-Beene met with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative in Somalia, Dr Mary Otieno, to discuss strengthening cooperation on development programmes, the ministry said.

The talks focused on enhancing collaboration between the ministry and UNFPA, particularly in development planning, project coordination, and the monitoring and evaluation of development programmes.

Both sides agreed that ongoing and future projects should align with Somalia's National Transformation Plan (NTP) and UNFPA's country programme document, with an emphasis on transparency, accountability and sustainable impact.

The minister and the UNFPA representative also underscored the importance of maintaining close and continuous cooperation to accelerate social development and improve the delivery of essential services across the country.

UNFPA works with the Somali government on population data, reproductive health and broader development initiatives aimed at supporting long-term stability and growth.