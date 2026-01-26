Somalia, China Discuss Boosting Trade and Economic Cooperation

26 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Gamal Mohamed Hassan met with China's ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and economic development, the ministry said.

The talks focused on expanding commercial relations between the two countries, including investment opportunities, industrial development and trade growth, as well as the role China could play in supporting Somalia's economic recovery and growth.

Hassan thanked Beijing for its continued support to Somalia and underscored the importance of further deepening economic and commercial cooperation to deliver mutual benefits for both nations.

Ambassador Wang reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening ties with Somalia, particularly in the areas of trade promotion, industrial development and investment.

China is a long-standing partner of Somalia, with cooperation covering infrastructure development, trade and capacity-building initiatives.

