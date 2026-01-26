East Africa: Tanzania Mourns Legendary Economist, Democrat

Tengeru — The late Mr Edwin Mtei, the first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and founding member of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA), was laid to rest yesterday at his home in Tengeru, Arusha, in a ceremony celebrating his life.

The burial service was officiated by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in recognition of Mtei's outstanding contributions to the nation's economic and democratic foundations.

Conveying condolences, Dr Nchemba said President Samia was deeply saddened by the loss but could not attend the burial due to national duties.

Dr Nchemba said that the veteran economist holds a unique place in Tanzania's history for having served in all key positions within the Ministry of Finance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The late Mtei served as Governor, Permanent Secretary and Chief Paymaster of the government, Minister for Finance and represented the country as a Director on the Board of an international financial institution," said Dr Nchemba.

Dr Nchemba added, "throughout his life in public service, he upheld core values of fear of God, integrity, trustworthiness, patriotism and hard work and he was truly a hardworking Tanzanian," Dr Nchemba said."

Dr Nchemba said the late Mtei was among the few people in the world endowed with rare talents, gifts and opportunities, which he put to use through his intellect, leadership, dedication and deep love for his country.

He said Mtei served the country with distinction in senior public offices and earned national and international respect due to his competence and integrity.

He also recalled Mtei's role as one of the pioneers of the multiparty political system in Tanzania, describing his contribution as critical to the growth of democracy and political pluralism in the country.

Dr Nchemba assured religious leaders, family members and mourners that the Government had taken note of all issues raised during the service and reaffirmed its commitment to unity, peace and sustainable development.

On his side, the Governor of BoT, Mr Emmanuel Tutuba, urged Tanzanians to continue honouring the values that the late Edwin Mtei believed in and practised throughout his life.

Mr Tutuba said the veteran economist consistently demonstrated through action that hard work, integrity and dedication were essential for national development.

"He emphasised three key values love, helping one another in times of hardship and happiness and working hard with integrity. He showed us through action that work is the foundation of development and that a nation's success is built by people who work hard, with honesty and fear of God," Mr Tutuba said.

He added that the late Mtei's life should inspire citizens to remain close to God, live righteously and reflect on the purpose of life, ensuring that his legacy of service and integrity continues to guide Tanzania's development.

Speaking on behalf of the family, former CHADEMA Chairperson, Mr Freeman Mbowe, asked the Prime Minister to oversee the mandate entrusted to her to ensure national unity, by establishing deliberate arrangements for dialogue with all opposition parties to build national cohesion.

He said the nation cannot progress if it is divided along political party lines and instead needs to be a single country founded on love, peace, unity and development.

Speaking on behalf of CHADEMA, Vice-Chairperson, Mr John Heche, said the Late Mtei built an exemplary institution that has grown into a major political party in Tanzania.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "for us, this is the loss of a very important person. We remain firm in the principles laid down by our elder, who taught us to defend people's rights, fighting for an inclusive economy and speaking the truth at all times."

On behalf of CHAUMMA, Salum Mwalimu said their elder left them a legacy of freedom of thought, noting that without Mtei's firm stand, they would not have the courage to speak boldly and confidently today and that they remain committed to building a nation where democracy, justice and freedom prevail.

Furthermore, on behalf of ACT Wazalendo, Ms Doris Temu said they had come to celebrate the life of the late Mtei, noting his steadfast commitment to multiparty democracy and how his legacy continues to inspire new generations in the struggle for genuine change.

The ceremony drew government officials, political leaders, party members, religious figures and members of the public