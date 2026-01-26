Tanzania: Government Issues Tough Warning to Land Officers

Dodoma — THE Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, has issued a stern warning to land officers accused of unethical conduct, saying the government will no longer tolerate malpractice that causes public frustration and erodes trust in land services.

Speaking in Dodoma on Friday during a working session with land sector staff, Dr Akwilapo said the continued flow of complaints from citizens shows that some officers have failed to uphold professional integrity and responsibility.

"Change your ways," he warned. "Every day we receive numerous complaints related to land matters, issues that are not new. This clearly indicates that some officers are not performing their duties as required. From today, everyone must understand that accountability begins at their workstation."

He said a significant portion of land disputes reaching government offices including the President's Office, regional and district commissioners, originate from negligence or unethical behaviour by land officers at various levels.

"We waste too much time resolving disputes created within our own systems," he noted. "Old cases we shall address through existing laws, but new conflicts caused by officers will be dealt with decisively and they will go with individuals responsible."

The minister urged urban planners to prioritise safe and sustainable cities in line with Sustainable Development Goal 11, questioning practices such as permitting fuel stations within residential areas.

"Are we truly creating safe cities?" he asked. "Your decisions must reflect the responsibility we carry as a ministry to ensure social stability, support government revenue and enable citizens to progress."

Dr Akwilapo emphasised that citizens deserve dignity, respect and reliable services, including timely responses to official correspondence.

"Despite having the eoffice system, letters remain unanswered. Some citizens come here carrying five letters with no reply to any of them. This must stop immediately," he said.

He directed regional assistant commissioners to proactively address public complaints raised on social media and ensure clear communication channels.

"Do not wait for me to inform you about issues circulating online," he said. "Create WhatsApp groups if necessary to share information and act swiftly."

The minister further stressed the need for public education, noting that many family-related land disputes arise from lack of awareness, including conflicts among relatives, spouses or household members over property.

He added that the ministry will continue strengthening land clinics to reach more citizens and provide timely assistance.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, underscored the need for professionalism, confidentiality and accountability in the public service, urging officers to work diligently to ensure positive outcomes. He highlighted persistent challenges in issuing land titles and instructed officers to ensure every Tanzanian receives proper documentation of land ownership.

Ministry Permanent Secretary, Eng Anthony Sanga, reminded staff that land sector workers must serve with dignity and respect, stressing the importance of resolving complaints promptly and ensuring citizens receive appropriate guidance without unnecessary hurdles.

The work session focused on improving performance, ethics and accountability among land officers and strengthening mechanisms for effective service delivery to the public.