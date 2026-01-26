Tanzania, Norway Seek Stronger Carbon Trading

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Norway have agreed to continue strengthening their cooperation in the area of carbon trading, as part of advancing joint efforts on environmental protection and sustainable development.

The agreement was reached following talks between the Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office, Dr Richard Muyungi and the Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania, Tone Tinnes, held recently in Dar es Salaam.

During their discussions, the leaders emphasised the importance of further developing and strengthening cooperation between Tanzania and Norway, particularly in carbon trading, noting that the two countries have enjoyed a long-standing relationship based on friendship and development cooperation.

Dr Muyungi said that Tanzania has made significant progress in the carbon trading sector, becoming the first country in the East African region to establish a dedicated centre for Carbon Trading issues, located in Morogoro Region.

He added that the government has continued to improve the centre from time to time in order to meet current and future needs in the sector.

"In ensuring that we continue to perform well in Carbon Trading, we have been improving our centre step by step. Two days ago, the handover of this centre took place from Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) to the Vice President's Office," said Dr Muyungi.

This cooperation is expected to bring significant benefits to both parties, particularly in promoting a green economy, environmental conservation and delivering benefits to citizens through carbon projects.

On his part, Tinnes expressed his gratitude, saying that Tanzania has been providing good cooperation and advised further strengthening international collaboration to address climate change.

Meanwhile, Dr Muyungi met and held talks with the Resident Director of Good Neighbours Tanzania, Ms Ilsun Jung, as well as the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) Resident Representative, Ms Tipo Nyabenyi.

Dr Muyungi said that cooperation between Tanzania and Korea will bring benefits through Korea's experience and technology in addressing environmental challenges and promoting the goal of environmental conservation for current and future generations.

Meanwhile, FAO Resident Representative, Ms Tipo Nyabenyi, said that the organisation will continue supporting the government in efforts for environmental conservation, sustainable management of natural resources, tackling the effects of climate change and ensuring food security through alternative and proper methods to protect and preserve the environment in the country.