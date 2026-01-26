Tanzania: Tactic Spends 67bn - For Road, Market Construction in Mwanza

Mwanza — The Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI ) Prof Riziki Shemdoe, has said that the government, through the Tanzania Urban Infrastructure Development Project (TACTIC) has spent 67bn/- to construct roads and markets to serve the people of Mwanza

Prof Shemdoe announced that while in Mwanza, when he was given the opportunity by the Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, spoke to the people of Mwanza, who turned out to listen to the Prime Minister immediately after the Prime Minister concluded his working visit to inspect development projects and launch the MV New Mwanza ferry.

Prof Shemdoe explained that the funds are being used to build the 14-kilometer Nyamagana road worth 22bn/-, the 12-kilometer Ilemela road worth 24bn/-, the Mkuyuni Nyamagana Fish Market worth 7bn/-, and the Ilemela mixed produce market worth 14bn/-.

Speaking about the construction of the roads, Prof Shemdoe said they have been completed and are in the process of installing street lights so that citizens can use them at night while being safe.

Prime Minister, if it pleases you, once the roads are completed, we will request you to come and officially launch them for use by the citizens of Mwanza and all Tanzanians who will come to Mwanza for various activities," Prof Shemdoe submitted a request.

Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office TAMISEMI Prof Riziki Shemdoe has assured Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba that his office will manage TARURA well so that all the Road, Fish Market, and Mixed Produce Market projects are completed on time, and finally the citizens can start benefiting from the existence of these projects.