Kenya: Ak Abandon Plans for World Indoor Trials, What Next for Team Kenya?

NAIROBI — Athletics Kenya (AK) have shelved plans for national trials for the World Indoor Championships that were initially scheduled for the weekend (January 30-31).

In a statement, the federation said they will now select the team via a merit-based and time-based process.

"In light of this development, Athletics Kenya will proceed with the selection of athletes who will represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for March 20-22, 2026 in Poland, through a time-based and merit-based selection process. This will be done after the World Athletics qualification period officially closes on March 8, 2026," they said.

The selection process is set to focus on the following races: 60m (men); 60m hurdles women; 400m men and women; 800m men and women; 1500m men and women; and 3000m men and women.

AK further advised athletes to give their all in their competitions as they will be closely watching to identify those worthy to make the team.

"Athletes are advised to continue training and preparing for upcoming competitions listed on the Athletics Kenya calendar as the federation continues to monitor performances during the qualification period," the federation revealed.

At the last edition of the global championships in Nanjing, China, last year, Team Kenya came back home empty-handed, without a single medal.

Their best performer was Susan Ejore who finished fifth in the final of the women's 1500m after clocking 4:03.89.