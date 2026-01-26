Ethiopia: Sudan Says RSF, SPLM-N Attack Blue Nile Region From South Sudan

Addis Abeba — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) launched a large-scale attack on Sudan's Blue Nile region from South Sudanese territory on Sunday, Sudan Tribune reported, citing Sudanese government sources.

The attack in Sudan's Blue Nile region, a direct neighbor to Ethiopia, targeted Al-Sillik, Milkan, and other locations in Bau County, with the army's 4th Infantry Division reportedly engaged in fierce battles to repel what officials described as "foreign aggression," Sudan Tribune reports indicate, as sources told it.

A senior government official accused South Sudan of allowing its territory to be used for training and receiving military equipment for the attacking forces. Widespread civilian displacement toward safer areas within Bau has occurred, the official said.

A senior government official accused South Sudan of allowing its territory to be used for training and receiving military equipment for the attacking forces. Widespread civilian displacement toward safer areas within Bau has occurred, the official said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Blue Nile region in south-eastern Sudan has faced increasing military risks amid mobilizations by the RSF and SPLM-N, led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, in border areas shared with South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Sudan has previously accused the United Arab Emirates of establishing military bases near its borders with South Sudan and Ethiopia, alleging that the UAE supports the RSF as part of plans to open a new front in the Blue Nile region.

Bau County lies between Ed Damazin to the north and Kurmuk to the south, bordering South Sudan. It is home to the Ingessana, Berta and Hamaj tribes, among others.

Sudan's army seized control of Milkan and Al-Sillik in April, defeating RSF forces that had occupied the sites following their defeat in neighbouring Sennar State. Fighting in western Blue Nile has displaced approximately 100,000 people toward Ed Damazin, according to the regional government.

Previously Addis Standard reported that The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said on 12 January 2026 that their troops had destroyed several Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vehicles in the Blue Nile sector, a region neighboring Ethiopia, during military operations carried out over the past 72 hours, as fighting continues across multiple fronts in the country.

In a statement issued by the SAF General Command, the army said four military vehicles belonging to the RSF were destroyed in the Blue Nile area, with dozens of RSF fighters killed or wounded during the operations. The sector lies along Sudan's southeastern corridor, near the Ethiopian border.

According to the SAF, operations in the Kordofan sector resulted in the destruction of 56 military vehicles and significant casualties among RSF fighters, while a further 47 vehicles were destroyed in the Darfur sector. The army also said several RSF fuel and ammunition depots were hit and destroyed at different locations.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said they are continuing to expand security perimeters around cities and strategic installations, reaffirming their commitment to what they described as efforts to expel the RSF, which they referred to as a "militia," and restore stability across the country.

Likewise on 11 December Addis Standard's report citing Aljazeera Arabic the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said on 8 december 2026 that their troops had destroyed several Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vehicles in the Blue Nile sector, a region neighboring Ethiopia, during military operations carried out over the past 72 hours, as fighting continues across multiple fronts in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement issued by the SAF General Command, the army said four military vehicles belonging to the RSF were destroyed in the Blue Nile area, with dozens of RSF fighters killed or wounded during the operations. The sector lies along Sudan's southeastern corridor, near the Ethiopian border.

According to the SAF, operations in the Kordofan sector resulted in the destruction of 56 military vehicles and significant casualties among RSF fighters, while a further 47 vehicles were destroyed in the Darfur sector. The army also said several RSF fuel and ammunition depots were hit and destroyed at different locations.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said they are continuing to expand security perimeters around cities and strategic installations, reaffirming their commitment to what they described as efforts to expel the RSF, which they referred to as a "militia," and restore stability across the country.