South Africa: Teenager in Court for Murder of Nine People

At least two other suspects in Philippi mass shooting still at large

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of nine people and attempted murder of one person at a shebeen in Marikana informal settlement, Philippi East, on 17 January.

Two other suspects are being searched for, police say. Police believe that the mass shooting was extortion-related.

Bheki Manxiwa appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday after being arrested in Worcester on Friday.

This follows confusion last week when deputy provincial police commissioner Luyanda Damoyi told reporters that there had been two arrests, but police spokespeople contradicted him, saying there had been no arrests.

Members of the media were allowed to photograph in court, but have been asked not to publish photographs of Manxiwa's face as an identity parade still needs to take place. This will happen in two weeks, because the main witness is still recovering in hospital.

In court, Manxiwa first told magistrate Goolam Bawa he did not need a lawyer and would speak for himself. But after Bawa emphasised the severity of the charges, Manxiwa decided to apply to LegalAid.

State prosecutor Nwabisa Sishuba told the court that Manxiwa will be joined in the case by another suspect, referred to as Loyd, once he is apprehended.

Sishuba said that Loyd and Manxiwa had planned the attack at a house in Philippi East, then went to the shebeen, where they shot the owner and then opened fire, indiscriminately shooting patrons.

Patrons were robbed of their cellphones and cash before they were shot.

Sishuba said that Manxiwa had confessed to one of the witnesses and that several witnesses placed him at the crime scene.

The state will oppose bail.

Manxiwa will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 2 February.