Botswana: Government to Revise Act to Handle Modern Road Challenges

Molepolole — Government is looking into a comprehensive review of the Road Traffic Act of 1972.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr Noah Salakae said this at a kgotla meeting in Lentsweletau recently. He emphasised that the current legal framework was no longer equipped to handle modern road challenges.

He noted that the primary legislation governing Botswana's roads dated back to 1972, with only minor adjustments made in 2008. He argued that the landscape of transportation had shifted drastically over the last five decades.

"By 1972, there were no high-performance cars or the diverse range of vehicle models we see today," Mr Salakae explained.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed that the original Act was designed for a different era of driver behaviour and vehicle technology, hence the review was essential to protect lives in the 21st century. The minister warned habitual traffic offenders, stating that government had been forced to take a harder line due to widespread disregard for road safety advice.

He further highlighted the tragic loss of life during the recent festive season as a catalyst for the changes. He added that new provisions would allow magistrates to immediately charge drivers suspected of being impaired by any substance, not just alcohol, that caused dizziness or loss of consciousness and bypassing lengthy investigative delays.

Under the revised law, he said fines for unlicensed minors driving vehicles would jump from the current range of P500 to P2,000 to a steeper P3,000 to P5,000 or up to 12 months in prison. Notably, he said adults who permitted minors to drive would also face charges.

Beyond safety, the minister said, the new Bill aimed to eliminate the 'logjam' of long queues at the Department of Road Transport and Safety (DRTS) offices. On one hand, he indicated that under the old 1972 regulations, brand-new vehicles were required to undergo immediate testing at the DRTS, a process he described as a source of 'unnecessary stalemates.'

Furthermore, he said the proposed law allowed owners of new vehicles to register immediately for security and permits and defer the roadworthiness test for 12 months. After the first year, he said owners must provide proof of testing from an approved facility or face penalties.

While the minister warned that 'tough charges' were coming for those who believed that they were above the law, he maintained that the door was still open for dialogue.

"The law has many sections that need to be fully understood," Mr Salakae said, adding that his ministry remained ready to receive advice from the public to ensure the final version of the Act served the best interests of all Batswana. BOPA

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BOPA