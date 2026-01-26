Botswana: Local Authorities Push for Decentralisation

Francistown — The 2026 Budget strategy paper has received input from local authorities, with focus on the implementation of the decentralisation policy and diversification of revenue streams.

Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe presented the paper in Francistown on recently, highlighting the need for innovation and transformation. A key proposal is the introduction of toll gates to generate revenue, with the Chairperson of Tonota District Council, Mr Neo Sefhume citing successful examples in other countries.

Mr Sefhume said the introduction of toll gates, which could generate revenues, create jobs and improve infrastructure, was overdue. He cited abandoned policies and programmes, stressing that the decentralisation was overdue and could speed up developments by cutting bureaucracy.

He also suggested the introduction of toll gates, especially at Dibete, a key transit point, to generate revenue for maintaining Botswana's deteriorating roads. He blamed heavy trucks from South Africa on transit to the north for damaging the roads and proposed a road levy.

He further emphasised that government had good policies and programmes but implementation was a problem.

Supporting the decentralisation policy was also the North East District Council chairperson, Mr Mbaakanyi Smarts, who backed up the decentralisation policy, citing bureaucracy as a major hurdle for local projects.

Mr Smarts suggested that in the interim, local authorities should be allocated enough budget and be allowed to approve their own projects in order to generate revenue, rather than waiting for the ministry's approval.

"I call for an increased budget allocation because the current funding is insufficient," said Mr Smarts.

Secretary for Microeconomic and Financial Policy in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Sayeed Timuno said government was planning to diversify the economy as the mining sector declined. Dr Timuno said Botswana's mining sector, a traditional mainstay of the economy, was expected to decline in the 2026/2027 financial year.

He cited the decline in diamond sales as a key factor, hence the need for the country to diversify its revenue strategy. He said government was pivoting to private sector-led export growth, investing in people and infrastructure to drive transformation.

Senior policy advisor in the finance ministry, Ms Naledi Madala noted that the economy was 'too government dominated,' thus highlighted the need for the private sector involvement.

Ms Madala said government had partnered with PEMANDO, a Malaysian based company, to implement Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BTEP), to drive growth using its Big Fast Results Methodology.

"This methodology has been recognised by big Universities such as Harvard, to implement big projects," she said, adding that it was expected that the partnership would bring in the private sector expertise and drive economic transformation.

In response, the Vice President reaffirmed government's commitment to decentralisation, acknowledging implementation gaps.

He said Cabinet identified omissions in the decentralisation paper, adding that the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa was working overtime to address the concerns, hence urged local authorities to be patient. BOPA

