Botswana: Assist in Maintaining Border Fences - Official

26 January 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goweditswe Kome

Masunga — Botswana faces an increased risk of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) spillover following reported outbreaks in neighbouring South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this January.

FMD carries severe socio-economic consequences for Batswana, threatening local livelihoods and the country's access to vital international beef markets.

Addressing the North East District Council and a kgotla meeting in Masunga recently, principal veterinary officer in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Thito Seomile, confirmed that FMD cases were reported at Maholi and Hannavale Dip Tanks in the Mangwe District of Zimbabwe.

The area borders Botswana's North East and Tutume districts. Dr Seomile announced that the movement of cloven-hoofed animals into, out of and within Zone 6b (North East), 3b (Nata, Tutume), 7 (Bobirwa) and 3c (Maitengwe) had been prohibited, except for direct slaughter.

While the movement of fresh animal products was still permitted within these restricted areas, the community is urged to assist in maintaining border fences to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) intends to hold kgotla meetings within a 20-kilometre radius of the border to educate livestock keepers.

Dr Seomile reminded farmers that it was a legal requirement to report any suspicion of notifiable diseases like FMD to the DVS or police, present animals for inspection, sampling and vaccination, adhere to zonal branding and ear-tagging requirements as well as ensure that livestock was properly shepherded and kraaled.

Dr Seomile warned that any illegal movement or non-adherence to regulations must be reported immediately.

During the meeting, councillors expressed concerns regarding the timing of government interventions. Councillor for Masukwane/Nlaphkhwane/Mapoka Wrad, Mr Nabulani Lenyatso, complained that the department only maintained fences once an outbreak occurred,

He argued that maintenance in the middle of an outbreak was not the most effective strategy, thus urged the Ministry to collaborate with neighbouring countries on a permanent solution.

Similarly, Councillor for Masunga/Letsholathebe Ward, Mr Shandulani Maunge, raised concerns about stray animals in district villages and called for Bye-Law Enforcement to take stricter measures against negligent farmers.

Other councillors suggested that the DVS should immediately begin fumigation at all entry points and veterinary gates.

Tagged:
