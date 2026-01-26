South Africa: Inside the Joburg Vigilante Group Delivering 'Justice' and Posting It Online in the Absence of Police

Many residents of Orange Farm, Johannesburg, have lost faith in the police. A local group has stepped in to fill the vacuum, taking 'cases', dishing out 'discipline', returning stolen property and posting coerced confessions on social media.

Last Friday, a middle-aged man approached a group of men in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, claiming he knew of a plot by two men to rob a woman who had recently settled in the area, believing she might have betweenR20,000 and 30,000.

The group, known as Amadoda Emizi, located one of the alleged conspirators and brought him face-to-face with the whistleblower and the targeted woman, who was shocked. In a tense exchange, the complainant said, "I became aware of their plan when I went to see the absent suspect who tried to recruit me for the job."

The suspect denied any involvement. Unmoved, Amadoda Emizi instructed him to locate his alleged accomplice to establish the truth. He wasn't home, and the operation was temporarily shelved.

Not all the vigilante group's suspects are so lucky.

Amadoda Emizi loosely translates from isiZulu to "men of the homesteads". It's a collective of Orange Farm community members who say they're committed to restoring justice where formal policing systems fall short.

After receiving community complaints, they try to pursue alleged wrongdoers, establish the truth and secure redress while delivering accountability and imposing punishment on their own terms.

Their actions are often illegal, and some members face...