Uganda: Uwa Overhauls Gorilla and Chimpanzee Permit Issuance to Tighten Controls

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced a major change in the procedure for issuing permits for gorilla and chimpanzee tracking, ending the practice of physically handing permits to tour operators and their agents.

In a letter dated January 23, 2026 and addressed to all tourism stakeholders, UWA Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi said the authority was strengthening internal controls to safeguard the integrity of its systems while improving service delivery.

"Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) appreciates your continued support in promoting Uganda's protected areas," the letter read, setting a conciliatory tone toward operators and conservation partners.

Under the new procedure, reservation officers will no longer issue permits directly after payment. Instead, once payment is made, an official receipt will be issued, after which the Head of Reservations will process the permit and transmit it electronically to the tour operator's official email address.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We write to inform you of an approved change in the procedure for issuing Gorilla and Chimpanzee permits," the notice stated, noting that the change takes effect immediately.

UWA said the revised workflow introduces a stricter internal process involving payment, receipt issuance, permit processing, and electronic transmission, all intended to enhance transparency and accountability.

The authority stressed that the new measures "have been instituted to enhance accountability, protect the integrity of UWA systems, and improve service delivery to our stakeholders."

UWA added that further guidance on the updated procedures would be communicated in due course.

In closing, the authority thanked stakeholders for their cooperation, saying, "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we implement these measures."

The letter was signed by Dr. James Musinguzi, PhD, Executive Director, with copies sent to the Commissioner for Tourism and Business Development and the Commissioner for Finance and Administration.

The changes are expected to affect how tour operators plan and manage gorilla and chimpanzee safaris, requiring adjustments to electronic permit handling and documentation as the tourism sector aligns with UWA's updated protocol.