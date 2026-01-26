South Africa: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Reclaim SA20 Throne

In a pulsating Betway SA20 final at Newlands, Sunrisers Eastern Cape edged the Pretoria Capitals by six wickets, chasing 158 with four balls to spare.

Dewald Brevis lit up the first innings with a blistering 100 off 53 balls, rescuing the Capitals from a disastrous start (1-2 after seven balls) and forging a 96-run stand with Bryce Parsons (30 off 30 balls).

Brevis' assault on spinners James Coles and Chris Green set the tone, but wickets tumbled around him.

Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope, Jordan Cox and Sherfane Rutherford all fell cheaply, and Brevis finally departed at the hands of Marco Jansen.

Jansen and Anrich Nortje kept the Capitals to 158/7, with their combined eight overs yielding just 29.

The Sunrisers' chase wobbled early, slumping to 48/4 and needing nearly 15 runs per over from the final four.

Captain Tristan Stubbs then delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 41 balls, while Matthew Breetzke anchored with 68 from 49 deliveries.

Needing nine from the last over, Stubbs launched two sixes off Parsons to seal a dramatic victory, handing the Gqeberha franchise their third title in four editions.