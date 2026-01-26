Rwanda: Export Revenues Quadruple in Five Years As Naeb Expands International Markets for Horticulture

The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) has introduced a new initiative to support exporters of agricultural products, enabling them to access markets in West and Central Africa.

The first shipment under this initiative was exported on January 21, 2026, aboard an aircraft carrying 17 tonnes. The exports mainly consisted of fruits and vegetables grown in Rwanda.

NAEB supports exporters by providing a packhouse for aggregating their products, preserving their quality in cold storage facilities, packaging them, and transporting them to international markets.

This is aimed at increasing exports and easing access to foreign markets for exporters.

In line with the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and Vision 2050, this initiative highlights Rwanda's commitment and strategic focus on promoting intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

NAEB's Chief Executive Officer, Claude Bizimana, stated that exporting agricultural products on direct cargo flights represents a major milestone for the sector and aligns with the country's vision of increasing exports.

"The step we have taken as NAEB to export agricultural products without stopovers is the result of strong collaboration between NAEB and various stakeholders, including Rwanda's embassies in different countries.

This export model enables international exporters to access African and other markets more easily and quickly, helping them avoid losses caused by delays. At the same time, it increases the foreign exchange earnings of our country," he said.

Beyond African markets, Rwanda's fruits and vegetables are also exported to various continents including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Kigali-Brazzaville: The aircraft transporting this produce arrived without any stopover

To promote trade and economic cooperation with other countries, Rwanda has invested in various infrastructures including air transport, packhouses and cold storage rooms.

These facilities help farmers and exporters store their produce for longer periods while awaiting shipment to international markets.

Bizimana explained that exporters benefit from shared processing and cold storage facilities, and that the ability to ship products without stopovers was made possible by cooperation agreements signed with the Rwandan Embassy in the Republic of Congo in 2025, as well as national transport infrastructure investments.

"The aircraft carrying agricultural produce, mainly fruits and vegetables, flew directly without stopping anywhere," he added.

This cargo shipment followed a working visit by NAEB's CEO to the Republic of Congo in December 2025.

The visit aimed to help exporters overcome challenges in accessing Central and West African markets, including limited cargo space on flights and long delivery times to consumers.

Between January 12 and 16, 2026, Rwanda exported 9,185 tonnes of agricultural and livestock products, generating over $15 million (more than Rwf22.2 billion) in revenue.

The horticulture and floriculture sector--covering fruits, vegetables, and flowers--continues to grow.

Over the past five years (2020-2025), export revenues from this sector have nearly quadrupled, rising from $28.7 million to over $86 million.