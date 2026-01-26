Rwanda: Universities Roll Out EU-Backed Digital Logistics Training

Rwandan universities have partnered with European institutions to roll out a new European Union-funded project aimed at upgrading logistics and transport education through digital skills, modern laboratories and industry-linked training, in a bid to better prepare graduates for a fast-changing labour market.

The three-year project, dubbed DIGILOG, brings together Rwanda Polytechnic and East African University Rwanda with the International University of Logistics and Transport in Wrocl̸aw, Poland, and the University of Žilina in Slovakia. It is supported under the European Union's Erasmus+ capacity-building programme.

The project has been budgeted at about €400,000, with €360,000 funded by the European Union, according to project coordinators.

Speaking at the project launch in Kigali, Prof. Callite Kabera, Vice Chancellor of East African University Rwanda, said the initiative would introduce digital competencies into logistics, transport and procurement courses--an area that has previously been constrained by limited facilities and staff capacity.

"We used to have courses related to transport and logistics, but digital skills were not introduced mostly because of lack of facilities and capacity for lecturers," Kabera said. "With this project, we are enhancing digital skills so that students gain more practical experience and fit better in the market."

A key component of DIGILOG is the establishment of a shared digital logistics laboratory equipped with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, allowing students to simulate real-world logistics and supply chain operations.

Kabera said the laboratory, estimated to cost between €50,000 and €60,000, will be shared among partner institutions and will also be accessible to industry practitioners.

"It will be a full package of equipment whereby students can run through the laboratory and get more practical skills and experience," he said. "This will help them work in the growing transport and logistics industry not only in Rwanda but also in the region."

The lab model is based on similar facilities already in operation at partner universities in Poland and Slovakia.

Beyond infrastructure, DIGILOG will support the development of new digital logistics courses, updated teaching methods, staff training and short intensive programmes, including study visits.

Prof. Maria Zareba-Hidous, the project coordinator and head of the International Cooperation Office at the International University of Logistics and Transport in Wrocl̸aw, said DIGILOG was designed to address the widening gap between fast-moving industry technologies and slower-paced university systems.

"Logistics and business technologies develop very quickly, whereas universities do not always move at the same pace," she said. "This means students are sometimes not well prepared to work with modern technologies. This project responds directly to labour market needs."

She noted that the idea for the project emerged following earlier academic exchanges and visits to Rwanda, which highlighted the country's rapid development and growing demand for skilled professionals in logistics and supply chains.

The project is organised into six work packages covering project management, promotion, course development, course delivery, RFID laboratory setup and sustainability.

Prof. Jozef Ristvej, Vice-Rector of the University of Žilina in Slovakia, said RFID technology would be one of the project's major technical outputs, helping to align Rwandan training with international logistics standards.

"In Poland and Slovakia, we already have RFID laboratories and we see how well students are prepared for practice," he said. "We want to bring this technology here so students in Rwanda are better prepared for the future."

He added that while logistics challenges differ between Europe and Africa, digital tools remain central to improving efficiency, traceability and timely delivery.

Leon Fidèle Uhoraningoga, a logistics expert with 15 years' experience and owner of Nziza Africa Supply, said Rwanda's export and logistics sector continues to face challenges largely due to limited digitalisation.

"Although we have manufacturing industries locally, most raw materials are imported from China, and accessing them remains costly and complex," he said. "You often need someone physically present abroad to follow up, transport goods to ports and handle paperwork, which drives up costs."

He noted that manual systems still dominate the logistics value chain, making operations inefficient and prone to delays, adding that digital solutions could significantly reduce costs and improve professionalism across the sector.

"As part of the partnership, 12 students per year will also be supported to pursue further studies at partner universities in Europe, strengthening international exposure and skills transfer." revealed FCILT Dr. Gamariel Mbonimana, DIGILOG local Project Coordinator and Director of Research, Consultancy and Innovation at East African University Rwanda.

Project leaders said the collaboration is expected to continue beyond the initial three years, with plans to expand partnerships and develop additional joint projects to benefit Rwanda's higher education system and the wider economy.