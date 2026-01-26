Rwanda: Ughe Graduates Must Take Lead in Building Resilient Health Systems

The graduation of a new cohort of health professionals is always a moment of pride, reflection, and expectation. It marks the culmination of years of rigorous training, but more importantly, it signals the beginning of a much larger responsibility.

As graduates of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) step into the world at a time of unprecedented strain on global health systems, the challenge before them could not be clearer, or more urgent.

Addressing the graduates on Saturday, the Prime Minister underscored the need for leadership in building resilient health systems. This call could not be timelier. Across the globe, the architecture of international health financing is under pressure.

Major institutions, including the World Health Organisation, are grappling with funding constraints that are already reshaping priorities, programmes, and partnerships. For many low- and middle-income countries, the implications are profound.

For too long, health systems in Africa have leaned heavily on external support--often with good reason. Global solidarity has saved lives, expanded access to care, and driven scientific breakthroughs. But the current moment demands a sober reassessment. As global funding becomes more uncertain, resilience can no longer be outsourced. It must be built from within.

This is where today's graduates come in.

Armed with cutting-edge training, grounded in equity, and exposed to real-world health challenges, these professionals are entering the field at a time when technical competence alone is not enough. The continent needs innovators who can strengthen primary healthcare, improve health financing, harness data and technology, and design systems that continue to function even when external lifelines weaken.

Rwanda's own experience offers powerful lessons. Over the past two decades, deliberate investments in community-based healthcare, health insurance coverage, and human capital have shown what is possible when policy coherence meets national ownership. These gains were not accidental; they were the result of leadership, discipline, and a refusal to accept fragility as destiny.

Graduates must therefore see themselves not merely as employees of health institutions, but as builders of systems. Their impact will be measured not only by the patients they treat or the research they publish, but by their ability to strengthen institutions, mentor the next generation, and adapt solutions to African realities.

The road ahead will not be easy. Funding gaps, workforce shortages, and emerging health threats will test even the most robust systems. But moments of constraint also create space for innovation and self-reliance.

Fortunately, they are well equipped to take on this responsibility, courtesy of the world class education they get at this school.

As these graduates take their first steps into professional life, the message is simple: the future of health in Rwanda and Africa will depend less on what the world gives us, and more on what we build ourselves.