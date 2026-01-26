South Africa: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Seal Third SA20 Title in Four Seasons With Newlands Victory

Sunrisers Eastern Cape 162 for 4 (Matthew Breetzke 68*, Tristan Stubbs 63*, Keshav Maharaj 1-23) beat Pretoria Capitals 158 for 7 (Dewald Brevis 101, Marco Jansen 3-10) by six wickets.

It's a third SA20 title in four seasons for Sunrisers Eastern Cape after snatching an incredible six-wicket victory over Pretoria Capitals at Newlands Cricket Ground after looking down and out halfway through their chase.

Sunrisers skipper Tristan Stubbs (63 off 41 deliveries) and Matthew Breetzke (68 off 49) rescued their side from 48 for four in the ninth over to chase down the Pretoria Capitals' 158 with four balls to spare. They shared an unbeaten 114-run partnership.

At the close of the 16th over, the Sunrisers required 56 runs off 24 balls on a pitch that seemed to get worse with every passing over.

But the partnership between Breetzke and Stubbs blossomed as the pair smashed the 17th over of the innings for 14, the 18th for 21 and the 19th for 12.

They were the most productive overs of the innings for the Capitals. Nine runs were required off the final over, bowled by the part-time spin of Bryce Parsons. Stubbs smacked the first two deliveries deep into the Oaks Grass Embankment and ran off towards his team who met up with him on the outfield as celebrations commenced.

Brevis brilliance

The Capitals set 158 runs in their allotted...