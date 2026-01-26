South Africa: BRICS Members Are Moving Along On Trade Matters, Leaving SA Behind

South Africa lags in trade negotiations while BRICS peers advance. Urgent action is needed to secure its economic future amid shifting global markets.

Among the original BRICS countries, South Africa seems to be the only one not moving with urgency to open new export markets.

Most members -- notably India, China, and Brazil -- have entered into free trade agreements to better position themselves within a shifting global landscape that demands diversified export markets.

As The Economist magazine points out, "India has closed three trade agreements since the middle of last year: with Britain, New Zealand and Oman."

Moreover, India may soon announce a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU). It has already agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on cars from the EU, a sign that a deal may be announced in the coming days. Additionally, it has been reported that India may soon start trade talks with Canada.

Brazil has also seen some success. As a member of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) -- alongside Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay -- Brazil stands to gain significant EU market access for its farmers through the new EU-Mercosur trade agreement. These farm products will probably pose new competition for South African exports to the EU.

China has also not been standing still; it is in trade talks with Canada, and many...