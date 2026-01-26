Sudan: Turkish Ambassador - Sudan Will Prevail, Turkey to Maintain Support

25 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fatih Yildiz, affirmed that Sudan will prevail in defending its dignity, expressing confidence that the country will rise again.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Socio-Cultural Forum in Port Sudan, Ambassador Yildiz highlighted Sudan's resilience in thwarting plots against it despite the challenges of war.

He emphasized that Turkey stands firmly with Sudan, wishing the Sudanese people peace and strength. The ambassador underlined the continuation of Turkish political and humanitarian support, noting that bilateral relations go beyond traditional strategic ties and are rooted in deep historical and cultural connections.

Ambassador Yildiz also pointed out that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will persist in supporting political and diplomatic efforts to stabilize Sudan, while ensuring the continued arrival of Turkish humanitarian aid ships at Port Sudan.

