Sudan: Port Sudan Hosts Forum On Strategic Relations Between Sudan and Turkey

Port Sudan Hosts Forum on Strategic Relations Between Sudan and Turkey

- The city of Port Sudan today, Sunday, hosted the cultural, social, and diplomatic forum under the theme "Sudanese-Turkish Relations... Strategic Partnerships," organized by the People's Link Organization, with wide participation from the country's executive officials.

The forum was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Somaya Al-Hadi, alongside several leaders from the native administration, representatives of civil society organizations, and university professors.

Major General (Ret.) Omar Nimir, Head of the People's Link Organization, stated that the forum's convening comes at a highly significant time, reflecting the development of strategic relations between Sudan and Turkey, founded on shared interests and a forward-looking vision for both countries in political, economic, and security fields, in addition to cultural and social aspects.

During his opening session speech, Nimir explained that the forum aims to deepen societal understanding of the nature of bilateral relations and explore opportunities for strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He also emphasized the organization's belief in the growing role civil society organizations can play in bridging the gap between knowledge and policy-making, creating dialogue platforms that contribute to strengthening and advancing international relations on a solid foundation.