Sudan: Cabinet Holds First Meeting of 2026 in Khartoum Under Prime Minister's Chairmanship

-- The Council of Ministers held on Sunday its first meeting of 2026, chaired by Prime Minister Dr Kamil Idris, from the national capital, Khartoum.

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir stated that the session marked the formal and practical resumption of the executive government's activities from within the capital, with all ministries now functioning from Khartoum. He noted that the cabinet reviewed a range of issues, most notably levies imposed on national highways, which the government has reassessed and on which decisions are expected shortly.

The cabinet also received briefings confirming the completion of the government's return to the capital, reviewed efforts to combat smuggling and narcotics, and discussed the Prime Minister's vision for major national projects, endorsing a number of initiatives set to guide the state's strategy in the coming phase.

Al-Eisir added that ministers examined the "Baldna" platform for government data exchange and transactions, along with a report on digital transformation and national network connectivity. The meeting further heard a briefing on the performance of the 2025-2026 summer agricultural season and the indicative plan for the 2026 winter season, which points to high productivity for winter crops.

The cabinet also addressed cultural industries and tourism development, within a broader framework aimed at strengthening national cohesion. Al-Eisir underscored that the session represents the effective launch of the government's work from the heart of Khartoum.

He called on Khartoum residents--particularly young people--to return voluntarily and contribute to restoring normal life in the capital, reaffirming the government's commitment to facilitating the safe return of citizens to their homes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the cabinet renewed its commendation of the Higher Committee tasked with preparing conducive conditions for citizens' return to Khartoum State, chaired by Lt Gen Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, as well as the Khartoum State Government led by Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza.