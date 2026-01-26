Sudan: TSC President Directs Upgrade and Advancement of Sudan-China Relations

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has directed the upgrading and advancement of Sudanese-Chinese relations, commending the advanced level attained by ties between the two friendly countries.

The remarks were made during his meeting on Sunday at his office with the Sudanese Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Omar Issa, on the occasion of the latter's farewell ahead of assuming his duties as Sudan's ambassador in Beijing. The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid.

In a press statement, Ambassador Omar Issa said he received clear directives from the TSC President aimed at enhancing and developing Sudan's relations with the People's Republic of China.

He affirmed that Sudanese-Chinese relations are of strategic importance and enjoy the close attention and support of the leaderships of both friendly countries, pledging to exert every effort to further develop and strengthen these relations in a manner that serves the interests of the Sudanese and Chinese peoples.

Ambassador Issa added that the directives he received from the TSC President would constitute a roadmap for his work during the coming period.