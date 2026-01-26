Sudan: Foreign Ministry Opens Documentation Offices in Khartoum State

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, inaugurated the Documentation Office of the General Directorate of Consular Affairs in Karari, Omdurman, on Sunday. The office began operations immediately.

The ceremony was attended by ministry staff and members of the committee responsible for inventorying, collecting, and classifying correspondence and files.

Ambassador Khalid Abbas Ahmed Al-Naeem, Chairman of the Higher Committee and Director of the Foreign Affairs Office in Khartoum State, welcomed the Minister and commended his support in establishing the long-awaited office. He also thanked committee members for their work during the War of Dignity.

Minister Salim paid tribute to the martyrs of the War of Dignity, the Armed Forces, and supporting forces. He praised ministry personnel for their dedication during the conflict, particularly under Ambassador Khalid Abbas Ahmed's leadership in Khartoum State. The Minister also expressed gratitude to President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris, and the Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Othman Hamza as well as the Higher Head of the Committee for Preparing Khartoum State for Voluntary Return, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir.

The Minister highlighted the readiness of Sudanese diplomacy and ministry staff to continue protecting the homeland and concluded by acknowledging their resilience during wartime hardships.

Ambassador Khalid Abbas Ahmed was appointed Director-General of the General Directorate of Consular Affairs / Omdurman Documentation Office.