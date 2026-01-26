Sudan: Ksrelief Funds Health and Service Projects Across Sudan

- A ceremony at the Saudi Embassy in Port Sudan on Sunday launched multiple projects funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief). Initiatives include hospital rehabilitation, the establishment of oxygen and water pumping stations, provision of electricity generators, and support for orphans across several Sudanese states.

The event was attended by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabar Al-Mubarak; Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Ibrahim; Wali of Red Sea State Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor; representatives from Blue Nile and Northern states; and a UN representative.

Dr. Salma praised Saudi Arabia's ongoing support under King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the historic ties between the two countries and upcoming development partnerships to enhance the welfare of both peoples.

Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to Sudan's recovery and reconstruction, noting that the projects address key sectors--health, water, energy, and community support. He emphasized the role of the joint Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in maximizing project impact and restoring normal life in Khartoum.

Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Ibrahim said KSRelief's support has exceeded $33 million, including the establishment of 40 specialized medical camps and rehabilitation of 50 hospitals in the second phase of operations.

Wali of Red Sea State Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor expressed appreciation for KSRelief's contributions, noting the benefits for a large segment of the state's population.