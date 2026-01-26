Sudan: TSC Member Kabashi Reviews Overall Situation in Khartoum State

25 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, met on Sunday with Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Othman Hamza.

During the meeting, General Kabashi reviewed the security situation and the state's efforts to provide essential goods and services, as part of the government's initiative to prepare conditions for citizens to return safely to the state.

TSC Member Kabashi was also briefed on state projects aimed at improving conditions for residents affected by unplanned housing, and the electricity situation in peripheral neighborhoods was discussed.

The meeting underscored the importance of combining official and popular efforts, ensuring tight coordination among all institutions, and strengthening cooperation to overcome the challenges in the upcoming phase, especially in light of the significant recovery witnessed across the state in various sectors.

