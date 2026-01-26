Sudan's Ambassador to Ankara - Trade With Turkey Drops Amid War

Port Sudan, Jan. 25, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey, Nadir Yousuf, said that Sudan and Turkey face shared internal and external challenges that require coordinated efforts.

He emphasized both countries' commitment to preserving Sudan's unity and securing the Red Sea, noting Turkey views Sudan as a strategic gateway to Africa and the sub-Saharan region.

Yousuf revealed that bilateral trade fell to around $390 million in 2025 due to the war, down from $680 million in 2022, despite earlier plans to exceed $1 billion.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Socio-Cultural Forum on Sudanese-Turkish relations in Port Sudan, he highlighted Turkey's early humanitarian support, including a 60-ton relief flight of medical supplies. He added that Turkish media now reflects a more accurate picture of Sudan, countering earlier Western misinformation, and that solidarity events in Turkey have called for international support for Sudan's legitimacy.

Yousuf praised Turkish Ambassador to Khartoum Fatih Yildiz for advancing bilateral ties and noted that the recent visit of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to Ankara led to a visa exemption for Turkish businessmen in Sudan.

He also announced that Turkey is offering 63 academic scholarships this year, with roughly 5,300 Sudanese students currently studying in the country.