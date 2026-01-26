Namibia: Police Officer Dies After Shooting Girlfriend in Khomasdal

A police officer (39) died from a self-inflicted wound after attempting to kill his girlfriend at Khomasdal on Saturday night while she survived and is receiving medical treatment.

The incident was confirmed by police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in the weekend crime report released on Sunday.

According to Shikwambi, the incident occurred at around 21h14 at a house at Mary Street. It is alleged that the officer, identified as Ivanoi Vatilifa, shot his girlfriend during an argument before turning the firearm on himself.

"The officer succumbed to his injuries, while the girlfriend is receiving treatment at Katutura State Hospital and is in a stable condition," Shikwambi says.

The woman is 36 years old. Police have informed the next of kin, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.