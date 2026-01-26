Namibia: Epukiro Secondary School Raises Over N$175 000 for Infrastructure Development

Epukiro Secondary School in the Omaheke region on Friday generated N$176 600 from leaders, families and community members.

The announcement was made during Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate's school visit, which aimed to commend the school's management, staff and pupils following its outstanding performance in the 2025 Grade 12 examination results.

The Post 3 school ranked fourth at national level.

The funds raised will be used to improve the school's infrastructure.

Donations included two sheep and four goats, while other items were also pledged towards the school's prize-giving ceremony scheduled for March.

In his address, Nganate, who was accompanied by the Omaheke Regional Council's leadership, acknowledged the collective efforts of the Regional Directorate of Education, the Epukiro constituency councillor, school management, parents and pupils.

The governor noted that excellence had been achieved under difficult circumstances and committed to improving those conditions.

"Education is a shared responsibility of communities, parents, pupils and leaders," he said.

Nganate also emphasised the importance of protecting excellence while addressing underperformance constructively.

Omaheke Regional Council chairperson Rocco Nguvauva congratulated the pupils and reaffirmed the council's commitment to education.

Nguvauva, who is also the councillor for the Okorukambe constituency, added that the council would support the construction of the school library.

Regional education inspector, Katunavandu Kavari highlighted the ministry's investments in the school, including the construction of a new hostel, and reiterated its commitment to improving the school and creating a conducive learning environment.

Also speaking at the occasion, Epukiro Secondary School principal Sagarias Uanivi outlined the key challenges facing the school.

"We are faced with overcrowded classrooms, limited tables and chairs, deteriorating infrastructure, and the need for an additional head of department," Uanivi said.

He further commended the teachers and pupils for their dedication and commitment.