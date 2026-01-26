South Africa: Soweto Teen Sells Ice-Cream At Funerals to Fund Varsity Dream

Jabulani Gwala sells ice-cream and ice-lollies at funerals in Soweto cemeteries to save for his 2026 university registration.

He started with just a few boxes bought from lunch money and has now saved over R6,000 since October last year.

While most mourners in Soweto are wiping away tears at funerals, Jabulani Gwala is wiping sweat from his forehead as he walks between tombstones selling ice-cream.

The 17-year-old from Naledi is in matric and has one goal, to register for university in 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But with no financial help from home, Gwala found his own way to raise money, selling ice-cream and lollies at cemeteries.

"I saved my lunch money in October, bought three packs of ice-lollies and two boxes of ice-cream," he told Scrolla.Africa.

He now travels by train from Naledi to Midway station, then walks to Lenasia and Avalon cemeteries. "By 9am, I'm at the gate ready to sell," he said.

Jabulani was inspired by someone he saw selling at a funeral in Doornkop. "I wasn't worried about being judged. No one's going to hand me money for free," he said.

His parents both work but they still struggle to feed the family of six. "They can't afford my university fees with three younger kids at home."

Jabulani misses weekend and evening classes to sell, so he borrows notes from classmates. "I nap for two hours after school, then study until 1am. I'm ahead," he said.

So far, he has saved R6,750 since October, with December being his best month.

He says he'll keep going until he reaches his goal of becoming a Forensic Pathologist.