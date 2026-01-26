South Africa: ANC Sets Up Service Delivery War Room to Track Its Leaders

The ANC says its new service delivery "war room" will monitor the work of its leaders across national, provincial and local government.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile insists the plan is not a copy of government work but a way to fix problems like broken sewers faster.

The African National Congress is launching a "service delivery war room" to monitor how well its public representatives are doing their jobs.

Office of the Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula will operate the war room.

"This is not an election gimmick," said the ANC. "It's a real response to the country's growing challenges."

The announcement was made during the ANC's National Lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, where top leaders are mapping out a plan of action for government.

As the largest political party in the country, the ANC, which governs in all three spheres, national, provincial and local, says poor coordination has led to major service delivery problems.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the war room is not a copy of existing government structures.

Instead, it will help coordinate action by ANC officials across all levels to respond quickly to public complaints.

"We'll roll this out across the country," said Mashatile. "People appointed full-time will monitor service delivery, evaluate progress and step in when needed."

He said simple issues like blocked sewers should not take long to fix. "If there's a problem in an area, it must be dealt with quickly," he said.