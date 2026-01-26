Sudan: Armed Forces At Their Strongest, Defending Every Inch of the Homeland - 4th Division Commander

- The Commander of the Fourth Infantry Division in Shendi, Major General Shams-Eddin Musa Abdullah, stated that the Armed Forces are in their best and strongest condition, defending every inch of the homeland and cleansing it of rebellious contamination.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of Al-Gaili Refinery from rebellion and the defeat of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia, Major General Abdullah affirmed that the Armed Forces continue to pursue their objectives by eradicating the rebellion.

Abdullah extended his congratulations to the Sudanese people in general and to the citizens of the Nile River State in particular on this occasion. He praised the forces that participated in the liberation operation, including the Armed Forces, the General Intelligence Service, the joint forces, and the mobilized units, who made sacrifices and displayed rare bravery to achieve this significant national victory.

The Fourth Infantry Division Commander also hailed the support of the Sudanese people and the citizens of the Nile River State for standing behind the Armed Forces, describing them as a true pillar of support to the army, contributing their utmost to achieving victory.

Major General Shams-Eddin emphasized that the accomplishments achieved are the result of collective effort, deserving recognition and appreciation.