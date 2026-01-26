Sudan: Health Minister - Tobacco Threatens Present and Future, Health Costs Exceed Tax Revenues

- The 4th Arab Tobacco Control Conference concluded on Sunday at Al-Amal Hall in Port Sudan under the theme "Tobacco is the Enemy of the Future... Let's Confront It Together," with broad participation from Arab health and legislative leaders.

Federal Health Minister Prof. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim stressed that tobacco poses a direct threat to health security in Sudan and the region, linking it to cancer, miscarriages, and premature births. He noted that the costs of treating tobacco-related diseases far exceed tax revenues from the industry, emphasizing that true investment lies in protecting citizens. Addressing the fight against tobacco, he called for intensive public awareness and strict legislation while supporting smokers in quitting before they risk addiction.

Red Sea State Wali, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor, welcomed participants, highlighting tobacco as a direct threat to sustainable development and urging partnership among legislative bodies, educational institutions, civil society, and youth to counter it.

Conference Chair Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Hassan noted that holding the event amid current challenges underscores that public health is a top priority, warning against tobacco companies exploiting crises to expand at communities' expense.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Wael Safwat, President of the Arab Tobacco Control Union, expressed pride in being in Sudan, praising official commitment and emphasizing the Union's efforts to unite Arab countries against tobacco, which targets youth and drains economies. He noted that the Union's 2021 WHO award has strengthened preventive policies in the region.