Sudan: Japanese Medical Equipment Support for Sudan Through UNOPS

25 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Federal Minister of Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Sunday inaugurated a new package of modern medical equipment and supplies provided as a grant from the Government of Japan, under the direct supervision of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The minister said the grant is part of an international project intended to bolster dialysis services and modernize medical laboratories in Red Sea and Kassala states, alongside efforts to support water supply systems and rehabilitate health infrastructure, ultimately improving the quality of healthcare provided to the population.

Professor Ibrahim underscored that the strategic partnership constitutes a cornerstone of efforts to rehabilitate Sudan's health system, which has been severely damaged by the war. He commended UNOPS for its pivotal role in linking Sudan with donor countries and coordinating international assistance, noting that the support focuses on building a sustainable health system capable of meeting citizens' needs under the current exceptional circumstances.

According to a technical report, approximately 70 percent of the targeted equipment has already arrived. Kassala's dialysis unit received ten advanced dialysis machines with their accessories, as well as comprehensive laboratory analysis equipment and 23 microscopes. Port Sudan Teaching Hospital also received an echocardiography machine, with the remaining consignments-- including laboratory refrigerators and wheelchairs-- expected to arrive in January and February.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, UNOPS Country Manager Munir Mohamed said the programme, valued at $4.5 million, reflects the international community's commitment to supporting the Sudanese people. The health minister expressed hope that this model of support would be expanded to include other states in the near future, to ensure broader access to healthcare services for all Sudanese citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.