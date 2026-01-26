Sudan: Japanese Medical Equipment Support for Sudan Through UNOPS

- Federal Minister of Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Sunday inaugurated a new package of modern medical equipment and supplies provided as a grant from the Government of Japan, under the direct supervision of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The minister said the grant is part of an international project intended to bolster dialysis services and modernize medical laboratories in Red Sea and Kassala states, alongside efforts to support water supply systems and rehabilitate health infrastructure, ultimately improving the quality of healthcare provided to the population.

Professor Ibrahim underscored that the strategic partnership constitutes a cornerstone of efforts to rehabilitate Sudan's health system, which has been severely damaged by the war. He commended UNOPS for its pivotal role in linking Sudan with donor countries and coordinating international assistance, noting that the support focuses on building a sustainable health system capable of meeting citizens' needs under the current exceptional circumstances.

According to a technical report, approximately 70 percent of the targeted equipment has already arrived. Kassala's dialysis unit received ten advanced dialysis machines with their accessories, as well as comprehensive laboratory analysis equipment and 23 microscopes. Port Sudan Teaching Hospital also received an echocardiography machine, with the remaining consignments-- including laboratory refrigerators and wheelchairs-- expected to arrive in January and February.

For his part, UNOPS Country Manager Munir Mohamed said the programme, valued at $4.5 million, reflects the international community's commitment to supporting the Sudanese people. The health minister expressed hope that this model of support would be expanded to include other states in the near future, to ensure broader access to healthcare services for all Sudanese citizens.