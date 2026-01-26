South Africa: Nkabinde Enquiry Resumes Hearings Next Week

The enquiry into the fitness to hold office of Advocate Andrew Chauke will resume its hearing on Monday following its adjournment for the festive period.

The enquiry was established last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act 32 of 1998 to inquire into the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to hold the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The forthcoming hearings mark the next phase of the enquiry's work and are expected to feature testimony from witnesses led by the evidence leaders, as well as witnesses to be called by the legal team of Advocate Andrew Chauke, as the fact-finding process continues.

"The Nkabinde Enquiry expects that the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, who remains under oath, will resume her testimony. However, at this stage, it remains unclear whether she will return to the witness stand when the hearings resume," a statement by the Enquiry said.

Following Advocate Batohi excusing herself from the proceedings, pending her acquiring legal counsel, the evidence leaders have written to her to enquire whether she will resume her testimony on 26 January 2026.

No response has been received as of publication and any further developments in this regard will be communicated.