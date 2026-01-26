South Africa: Government Welcomes Chery SA Investment

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, has welcomed the announcement of an investment by Chery South Africa in the automotive sector.

This investment comes at the back of an agreement signed between Chery SA and Nissan South Africa to acquire the assets in Nissan's Pretoria facility.

It also coincides with ongoing engagements by the dtic with the industry to revamp the automotive policy and support measures

"The South African automotive sector remains a key anchor industry for manufacturing and job creation. This acquisition by Chery SA is subject to regulatory approvals; after which details on the investment will be shared with the public," the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the ditic) said.

Chery SA has committed to continue working with the ditic during the implementation phase of the process.

According to Nissan, the company and Chery SA reached agreement on the acquisition of Nissan's manufacturing assets in Rosslyn, South Africa.

Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals, Chery SA will purchase the land, buildings and associated assets of the Nissan facilities, including its nearby stamping plant, in mid-2026.

The agreement will see the majority of associated Nissan employees offered employment by Chery SA on substantially similar terms and conditions.

Following the acquisition of the plant by Chery SA, Nissan will continue to offer vehicles and services to customers in South Africa, as before, with several new vehicle launches planned for fiscal year 2026 including the Nissan Tekton and Nissan Patrol.

"Through this agreement we're able to secure employment for the majority of our workforce thereby also preserving opportunities for our supplier network. This move also ensures that the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to the South African automotive sector," Nissan Africa President Jordi Vila said.