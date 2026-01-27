Uganda: UPDF Commander Commends Troops' Discipline During Somalia Inspection

The Commander of Battle Group 45, Colonel Justus Musenene, has praised Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) troops deployed in Somalia for their discipline, resilience, and professionalism during ongoing operations in the Barawe sub-sector.

Col. Musenene made the remarks while conducting an inspection tour of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The visit focused on assessing combat readiness, troop welfare, and the overall operational posture of forces in the area.

He urged soldiers to maintain cooperation, unity, and comradeship throughout their tour of duty, stressing that discipline and teamwork are critical to mission success.

Col. Musenene also highlighted the importance of personal health and fitness for long-term service in the forces.

"Keep healthy if you want to serve in the forces for long," he said.

The troops welcomed the inspection, describing it as a morale boost that reinforced their commitment to protecting civilians and supporting stabilization efforts in Somalia.

The inspection covered the Runway, Seaport, and Barawe Knoll Forward Operating Bases.

Col. Musenene was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the 145 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Ochan, and other senior and junior UPDF officers.