Rwanda: AFC/M23 Say They Will Not Withdraw From Goma, Bukavu

The AFC/M23 movement has reiterated that they will not withdraw from Goma and Bukavu, two biggest cities in eastern DR Congo that fell into the hands of the rebels in early 2025.

The rebels rejected claims by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC), accusing them of "creating insecurity and chaos after their withdrawal from areas they occupy, especially the cities of Goma and Bukavu."

ALSO READ: Looting, displacement reported in Uvira hours after AFC/M23 withdraw

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued on Monday, January 26, AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, said they "will not withdraw from any entity within the liberated territories."

Kanyuka said this in response to a January 23 statement by FARDC that accused the rebels of planning chaos ahead of their withdrawal from Uvira city in South Kivu on January 17.

ALSO READ: What does the capture of Goma mean for M23 rebels and their grievances?

This comes just one day before the first anniversary since the fall of Goma, which was followed by the capture of Bukavu on February 16.

The rebels made their first major advance in July 2022, with the capture of Bunagana, a town on the border with Uganda. They have since gone on to take control of key areas in Masisi and Rutshuru territories in North Kivu as well as parts of South Kivu. They have also appointed new provincial governors and other administrators.

ALSO READ: Human rights violations on rise in Uvira after AFC/M23 pullout - activist

Kanyuka said the areas under AFC/M23 control have stability and the restoration of normal life, with public services functioning, economic activity resumed and living conditions improving.

"The population continues to carry out its activities around the clock; essential public services have been fully restored; and the local economy is stabilising," he said.

He added that agricultural overproduction has contributed to a reduction in food prices in local markets.

ALSO READ: AFC/M23's Bertrand Bisimwa explains why rebels were forced to capture Uvira in lightning advance

Kanyuka stated that schools are operating normally, access to clean water and electricity is uninterrupted, and that conditions for civilians continue to improve across territories it controls.

"The AFC/M23 will never allow anyone, including the Kinshasa regime, to undermine peace and stability in the liberated territories," Kanyuka said, adding that the group remains "firmly and unequivocally committed to defend and protect civilian populations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Kinshasa cuts telecoms in Uvira to hide abuses, says AFC/M23

The movement the FARDC press release was part of a broader policy of "disinformation, demagoguery and manipulation of public opinion by the Kinshasa regime."

The rebel official also addressed claims surrounding the January 17 withdrawal from Uvira, saying the AFC/M23 Observation and Monitoring Unit left the city "in broad daylight, voluntarily and as a good-faith gesture intended to give peace a genuine chance."

ALSO READ: Banyamulenge group urges US Congress to condemn violence in Uvira

Kanyuka noted that Kinshasa ignored AFC/M23 call for the deployment of a neutral force to Uvira, and redeployed its coalition forces, who committed serious human rights violations.

"Today, the Kinshasa regime has deliberately cut off Internet access in Uvira and its surrounding areas, clearly aiming to hide the dramatic and chaotic situation on the ground," Kanyuka said.

"An alarming rise in hate speech characterises this situation, alongside targeted manhunts, renewed attacks on AFC/M23 positions and indiscriminate bombings of densely populated areas, resulting in further loss of life and large-scale displacement of civilians," the statement reads."

The group also denounced repeated ceasefire violations and "flagrant breaches of international conventions," particularly the use of foreign mercenaries by the Congolese government.