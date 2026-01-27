Rwanda: Where Are Rwanda's Afcon 2004 Heroes Now?

The Rwanda national football team (Amavubi) made its only Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearance in 2004 in Tunisia. More than two decades later, Rwandan fans are still waiting to see the team return to Africa's biggest football stage.

The squad, coached by Ratomir Dujković, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first--and so far only--Rwandan team to qualify for the continental tournament. Since that breakthrough, Amavubi have failed to secure another AFCON berth.

Many members of the 2004 squad later transitioned into coaching, business, or relocated abroad after their playing careers. Times Sport looks back at the players who made the nation proud and traces where they are today.

Ramadhani Nkunzingoma

The Congolese-born Rwandan goalkeeper was Amavubi's first-choice shot-stopper in Tunisia. He was called up late in 2003 after Mahmud Mossi was expelled from the squad for disciplinary reasons.

After AFCON 2004, Nkunzingoma joined APR FC, winning multiple domestic and regional trophies, including the league, Peace Cup, and CECAFA Kagame Cup. He later served as a goalkeeping coach at APR before returning to DR Congo, where he currently resides.

Hamad Katauti Ndikumana (RIP)

A pillar of Rwanda's defence, Katauti partnered Léandre Bizagwira at AFCON 2004. He enjoyed two spells with Rayon Sports and played professionally in Belgium and Cyprus for over a decade. He also featured for Vital'O (Burundi) and Espoir FC.

Katauti passed away in 2018 while serving as assistant coach at Rayon Sports.

Léandre Bizagwira

Regarded as one of the finest defenders Rwanda has ever produced, Bizagwira was a defensive mainstay in Tunisia. He continued playing for Kiyovu SC before retiring in 2008 and later relocated to England, where he lives with his family.

Elias Ntaganda

Nicknamed "Umukoranabushake" (the courageous man), the former APR FC left-back continued with the army side until his release in 2010. He later played for Espoir FC and reunited with former teammates in 2015 before moving back to DR Congo, where he currently lives.

Canisius Nshimiyimana

A one-club man, Nshimiyimana spent his entire playing career at Mukura VS. He has since transitioned into coaching and currently serves as head coach of Mukura VS.

Eric Nshimiyimana

A tall and influential midfielder, Eric represented Amavubi for nearly a decade (1995-2004). He played for APR FC and Kiyovu SC before retiring in 2004 and immediately starting a coaching career.

He has coached AS Kigali and Bugesera FC, and currently serves as assistant coach of the national team.

Abdul Sibomana

A starter at AFCON 2004, the former Kiyovu SC and APR FC midfielder later moved to England, where he lives with his family.

Born in Rubavu, Sibomana is the elder brother of Haruna Niyonzima and Muhadjiri Hakizimana, and uncle to current Amavubi captain Djihadi Bizimana.

Olivier Karekezi

Widely regarded as Rwanda's most gifted footballer of his generation, Karekezi represented Amavubi from 2002 to 2013 and remains the country's all-time leading scorer with 25 goals.

After AFCON 2004, he played professionally in Sweden for clubs including Helsingborg IF, Hamarkameratene, Östers IF, and Trelleborgs FF. He later coached Rayon Sports, winning the Super Cup, before returning to Sweden, where he lives today.

Désiré Mbonabucya

Captain of the 2004 AFCON squad, Mbonabucya was known for his combative style. He played for Rayon Sports, Kiyovu SC, Inter Stars (Burundi), and several Belgian clubs before retiring in 2009.

He currently lives in Belgium, working as a youth coach and FIFA-licensed agent.

Saidi Abedi Makasi

Makasi featured for Amavubi between 2003 and 2009 and famously scored Rwanda's only AFCON victory goal against DR Congo in Tunisia.

He played for Atraco, Renaissance, Rayon Sports, and Espoir FC before returning to DR Congo.

Raphael Elias Manamana

The Angolan-born midfielder scored a memorable free-kick against Tunisia in the opening match of AFCON 2004. He spent most of his career in Belgium and now works with youth academies there.

Jean Rémy Bitana

The Rubavu-born right-back was known for his energy and crossing ability. He played for Etincelles and Rayon Sports. Bitana later disappeared while on national duty in Europe in 2006 but is believed to be living in Belgium.

Henri Munyaneza

The tall striker was an unused substitute at AFCON 2004. Disappointed at not featuring, he later declined further national team call-ups to focus on his club career. He currently resides in Belgium.

Michel Kamanzi

The former Rayon Sports midfielder had limited playing time in Tunisia. After a professional career in Europe, he settled in Germany.

Frederic Rusanganwa (Freddy Ntare)

A former Mukura VS captain and APR FC midfielder, Rusanganwa did not feature at AFCON 2004. He later went AWOL during a national team trip in 2006 and currently lives in Belgium.

Jean Paul Nsengiyumva (Laro)

An unused substitute at AFCON 2004, Nsengiyumva later played for Intare FC and APR FC. He now lives in Bujumbura, where he works as a youth coach, and is remembered for his long-range goals.

Jimmy Mulisa

An attacking midfielder, Mulisa made substitute appearances in all three AFCON 2004 matches. He played for APR FC before enjoying a professional career in Belgium and Malaysia.

Since returning to Rwanda in 2014, he has focused on football development through his academy Umuri and has coached APR FC and Sunrise FC.

Jimmy Gatete

Nicknamed "God of Goals," Gatete was one of Rwanda's most prolific strikers, especially during the AFCON 2004 qualifying campaign.

He played for Mukura VS, APR FC, Rayon Sports, South Africa's Maritzburg United, and Ethiopia's Saint George, before retiring. He currently lives in the United States.

Kharim Kamanzi Habimana: the former Kiyovu striker tried pursuing a professional career in Belgium but was not successful. He settled in Belgium.

Jean Lomami: Played for a host of clubs after 2004 AFCON like Flash, Kiyovu, APR, Atraco and Rayon Sports before settling in Zambia.

Patrick Mbeu: Cameroonian-born goalkeeper Mbeu was naturalized in a rush to travel with Amavubi in Tunisia and only served the team for less than two years. Today, he is a retired stopper and lives in Cameroun.

Jean Claude Ndagijimana: The former Marines FC goalkeeper travelled with Amavubi Stars as the third-choice goalkeeper. He currently lives in France with his family.