Namibia On High Alert As Foot-and-Mouth Disease Threatens N$8-Billion Red Meat Industry

Namibia's N$8-billion annual meat industry turnover faces a serious threat should the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, which has already caused livestock deaths in neighbouring South Africa, reach the country.

The agriculture sector is currently on high alert due to this potential danger.

The disease is already threatening South Africa's R80-billion livestock sector through trade restrictions, quarantine costs, and the loss of export markets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Authorities in that country say the disease has spread to provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, Limpopo, and the Western Cape, with over 207 sites in KwaZulu-Natal alone.

Livestock south of the veterinary cordon fence (red line) are free of FMD, but remain at high risk due to human and animal movement between Namibia and South Africa by road and air, particularly in the ||Kharas, Omaheke and Hardap regions.

Meat Corporation of Namibia acting chief executive Albertus !Aochamub warns that an outbreak would have serious consequences on the economy, especially for the red meat industry.

"If the disease spreads to areas that are at present FMD-free in Namibia, it will wipe out all possibilities for us as a country to export our red meat products," !Aochamub says.

He adds that key markets such as the European Union, China and the United States would become inaccessible after years of negotiations and compliance with strict requirements Namibia has implemented.

To keep the disease at bay !Aochamub advises livestock owners not to import fodder or related agricultural products from South Africa.

Savanna Beef Processors Ltd's chairperson Seigfried Schneifer agrees with !Aochamub's claim that the outbreak would have devastating economic consequences for Namibia.

"All trade in livestock and livestock products will be closed down immediately so as to contain the FMD virus. This would result in income loss for farmers, bankruptcies and job losses," Schneifer says.

He adds that the export abattoirs would lose international markets and that cattle and sheep prices would fall sharply.

"It would be very hard to regain access to those markets because of loss of confidence in a safe product. The secondary industries in the livestock sector, such as feed, veterinary infrastructure, will all record financial losses," he says.

As a measure to prevent the disease from entering Namibia, the government in September last year imposed a ban on meat and dairy products from South Africa.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has also implemented controls at ports of entry through the disinfection of vehicles and passengers, and strict control of products entering Namibia.

The ban has also been imposed on the importation of live animals, semen and embryos from South Africa.

To intensify efforts to keep Namibia free of FMD, Livestock and Livestock Products Board of Namibia chief executive Goliath Tujendapi, chief veterinary officer within the agriculture ministry Dr Kenneth Shoombe , and engineers from the Roads Authority last week met with border-post stakeholders, including immigration, regarding the construction of disinfection drive-through wash bays at Noordoewer and Ariamsvlei.

The livestock products board put out a notice urging authorities, livestock owners, and stakeholders to exercise increased biosecurity awareness, ensure compliance with veterinary protocols, and report any FMD cases immediately.

"Namibia's FMD-free status is crucial for animal health, food security, and trade integrity. If you receive hunters or visitors from South Africa, please ensure that there is no direct contact with Namibian livestock. Livestock trucks returning from South Africa must be washed and disinfected in South Africa before returning to Namibia," the board says.

The board has advised residents returning from South Africa to exercise caution when visiting or returning to farms, feedlots or auctions and to avoid direct contact with Namibian livestock.

"Refrain from having direct contact with Namibian livestock if there was any contact with South African livestock for a minimum of seven days," the board says.

In the meantime, it has rolled out a nationwide 15% subsidy for lumpy skin disease vaccines to help farmers protect their cattle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The subsidy is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to 350 vaccine doses per producer during the subsidy period.

FACTS

What is FMD?

· A highly contagious viral disease affecting cattle, sheep, goats and pigs, which spreads rapidly between animals. FMD does not affect humans, but it devastates livestock.

Why the fmd free zone matters

· Boosts economic growth through meat exports

· Supports thousands of farmers and workers

· Maintains international trade credibility

Help keep Namibia Fmd-free

· Don't move livestock without a permit

· Immediately report sick animals to your nearest veterinarian

· Follow veterinary rules on livestock and livestock product entry into the free zone

· Educate others