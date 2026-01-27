South Sudan: Government Commander Promotes Attacks On Civilians

Nairobi — South Sudan's conflict has escalated over the past weeks, with South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) factions, and allied community militias fighting across Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity, and parts of Eastern Equatoria. Civilians have continued to bear the brunt of the violence, facing repeated displacement, government aerial bombardments in populated areas, and severe restrictions on humanitarian access, including government imposed no fly zones in opposition-held areas.

On January 24, General Johnson Olony, the deputy chief of disarmament and demobilization of the SSPDF and leader of the government-allied Agwelek militia, briefed forces in Jonglei ahead of their deployment as part of a government counteroffensive against the SPLM/A-IO. In his address, he is reported to have instructed forces not to "spare an elderly ... a chicken ... a house and anything" in a country where civilians, including older people and people with disabilities, are often targeted.

The following quote can be attributed to Nyagoah Tut Pur, South Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch:

