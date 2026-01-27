South Sudan: Government Commander Promotes Attacks On Civilians

26 January 2026
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)

Nairobi — South Sudan's conflict has escalated over the past weeks, with South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) factions, and allied community militias fighting across Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity, and parts of Eastern Equatoria. Civilians have continued to bear the brunt of the violence, facing repeated displacement, government aerial bombardments in populated areas, and severe restrictions on humanitarian access, including government imposed no fly zones in opposition-held areas.

On January 24, General Johnson Olony, the deputy chief of disarmament and demobilization of the SSPDF and leader of the government-allied Agwelek militia, briefed forces in Jonglei ahead of their deployment as part of a government counteroffensive against the SPLM/A-IO. In his address, he is reported to have instructed forces not to "spare an elderly ... a chicken ... a house and anything" in a country where civilians, including older people and people with disabilities, are often targeted.

The following quote can be attributed to Nyagoah Tut Pur, South Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Such inflammatory remarks are a blatant encouragement for troops to commit war crimes, including intentionally targeting civilians and the deliberate, wanton destruction of civilian property. President Salva Kiir should publicly condemn these comments and make clear any commanders or forces deliberately or recklessly targeting civilians will be held to account. Regional and international actors should condemn the general's orders and enhance scrutiny on conduct of all the parties.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.