Mozambique: 32 Deaths in Current Cholera Outbreak

Maputo — There have been 2,650 cases of cholera in Mozambique, during the current outbreak, with 32 deaths.

According to the bulletin of the National Directorate of Public Health, covering the period from 3 September to 20 January, most of the cholera cases have been diagnosed in the northern province of Nampula, where there have been 1,314 cases and 17 deaths.

Tete province follows, with 932 cases and 13 deaths. In Cabo Delgado, there were 404 cases and two deaths.

In the last five days, there were 300 new cases and four deaths, all of them in Nampula.

In the 24 hours prior to publication of the bulletin, there were 71 new cases. The lethality rate is 1.2 per cent, considerably higher than the 0.5 per cent registered in December.

In the previous cholera outbreak, which ran from 17 October 2024 to 20 July 2025, there were 4,420 cases and 64 deaths. Nampula was the most affected province, with 3,590 cases.