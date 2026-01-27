Ethiopia: Peace Conference Convened to Strengthen Tigray-Afar Relations

Mekelle — A peace conference aimed at strengthening unity and coexistence between the peoples of Tigray and Afar was held in Adi-Gudem town, bringing together community members, elders, leaders, and government officials.

According to local media, the conference focused on fostering peaceful relations between residents of Ara-Alem Segeda in Hintalo Woreda, Tigray Region, and Galaeson in Abaala Woreda, Afar Region, highlighting people-to-people cooperation as a foundation for lasting peace.

Speaking at the event, Southeast Zone Governor Kelali Hagazi emphasized the importance of unity between the peoples of Tigray and Afar, calling for cooperation across all sectors. "Officials may come and go, but neighbors and communities are continuous," he said, stressing the need for collective efforts to safeguard peace and counter those seeking to undermine it.

Hintalo Woreda Governor Goitoom Tesfaye noted that the two communities have historically lived in harmony, resolving disputes through dialogue led by elders and neighbors. Similarly, Haji Ali Hadis, a representative of Galaeson station in Abaala Woreda, described the people of Tigray as brothers to the people of Afar and pledged continued commitment to peace and unity.

Community elders and residents echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that sustained peace between the two peoples is essential for stability and prosperity. The conference concluded with awards presented to individuals recognized for their contributions to strengthening unity and coexistence.

The Tigray war, which began in November 2020, significantly affected relations between the two regions. According to an assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted in March 2021, over one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) were recorded in Tigray, with an additional 45,343 in Afa.

While most displacement occurred in Western Tigray, more than 1,000 Tigrayan households were displaced from neighboring Afar districts.

On 3 October 2024, Addis Standard reported that an agreement was reached between Tigray and Afar to expedite the return of people displaced by the two-year conflict. A delegation led by Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, visited Semera, the capital of Afar, and met with Afar Regional State President Awol Arba and senior officials.

In a social media post, Getachew said discussions focused on restoring the "historical brotherly relationship" between the two peoples, safeguarding shared security, and promoting peace and development. Both sides agreed to restore disrupted people-to-people relations, reopen roads connecting the regions, resume cooperation, and hold regular meetings to ensure the implementation of agreements. Awol Arba reportedly reaffirmed efforts to secure lasting peace and development between the two regions.

Tensions between the regions have occasionally resurfaced. In November 2025, the Afar Regional State accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied forces of launching a cross-border attack, seizing six villages and shelling civilians. The regional government warned of retaliation if hostilities continued.

The Tigray Interim Administration denied crossing into Afar, describing recent incidents along the border as attempts to undermine the Pretoria Agreement. The administration accused armed groups in Afar of carrying out repeated attacks on Tigray with external support, particularly in Koneba and Aba'ala, but said it refrained from public disclosure out of respect for longstanding ties between the communities. It stressed that Tigray remains committed to preventing chaos or instability.